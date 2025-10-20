Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.67 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

