1,813 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF $RFV Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFV stock opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

