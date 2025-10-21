28,070 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $10,120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,029,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,618,540. The trade was a 9.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,590,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.