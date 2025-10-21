5,219 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.1%
NYSE:CFG opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.24.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
