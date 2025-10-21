Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANF opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

