Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 252,776 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,111,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,776 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,430,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,163.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

