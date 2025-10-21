Allete, Inc. $ALE Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allete were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Allete by 88.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Allete by 3,456.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Allete by 5.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Allete by 81.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allete by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allete stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.83. Allete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

