Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

