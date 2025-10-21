Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,171 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gentherm by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gentherm by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 7.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Gentherm by 16.8% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,423.12. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

