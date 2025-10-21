Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 709.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,504 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 526,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 80.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $92,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.94.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.34.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

