Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 50.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $2,638,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 420,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,675,444.28. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,282.16. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,726. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Up 2.4%

CarGurus stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.