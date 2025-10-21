Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 52,010 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 138.6% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,586.88. The trade was a 28.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

