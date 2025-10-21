Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 19,404 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

PNC stock opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average is $184.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

