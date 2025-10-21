Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 25,481 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pool by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $294.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.47. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $282.22 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

