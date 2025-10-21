Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,181 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.39 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average is $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $14,673,021.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 627,717,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,962,688,182.75. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,343,079 shares of company stock worth $566,860,634. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

