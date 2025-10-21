Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 74,445 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,445 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,502,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $16,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $989.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.84. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $530,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,247,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,528.23. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,630. This trade represents a 55.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,615,759. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

