Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ducommun by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Ducommun by 26.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

