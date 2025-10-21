Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

