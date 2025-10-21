Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Trimmed by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphabet Stock Up 1.3%
Alphabet stock opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
