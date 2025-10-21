Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after buying an additional 593,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after buying an additional 727,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

