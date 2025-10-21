Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Raised by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $257.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

