Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 175,731 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1,623.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

