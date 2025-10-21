Apollon Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $302.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.76. The stock has a market cap of $831.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

