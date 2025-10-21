Bey Douglas LLC Purchases 3,617 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bey Douglas LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.5% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

