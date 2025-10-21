BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,186,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,206 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after buying an additional 1,083,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

