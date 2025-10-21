BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,186,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

BMRN stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

