Brucke Financial Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.