Cabot Corporation $CBT Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

