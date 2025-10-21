Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Meridian Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SJNK opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.