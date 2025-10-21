Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 647,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Shares of VKTX opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

