Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 375.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 975,792 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ciena by 516.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Ciena by 322.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 34,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,374 shares of company stock worth $5,936,444. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of CIEN opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

