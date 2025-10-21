Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

