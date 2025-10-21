Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,313 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRCL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $33,088,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,244,472.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,600,094.04. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.73. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10,329.94.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($4.82). The business had revenue of $658.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

