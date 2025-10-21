Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $11,958,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $6,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $5,020,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $4,242,000.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.67. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

