Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,292,000 after buying an additional 7,889,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after buying an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,395,000 after buying an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,145,000 after buying an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.