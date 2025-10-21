Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EverQuote from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $33,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,582.76. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $20,997,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,598,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,614,932.82. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,753 shares of company stock valued at $22,016,050. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.19 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

