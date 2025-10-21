Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 4,915.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

