Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF $MUST

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MUST stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

