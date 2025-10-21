Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after buying an additional 1,014,305 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after buying an additional 137,602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,296,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.8%

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 395.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.