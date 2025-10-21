Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,740 Xylem Inc. $XYL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 950.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

