Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust $BLW

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 68,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

