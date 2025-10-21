Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TMC the metals company Inc. $TMC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TMC the metals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMC. Zacks Research lowered TMC the metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, insider Erika Ilves sold 1,591,485 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $9,182,868.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,145,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,219.84. This trade represents a 58.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 250,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,751.75. This represents a 18.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

TMC opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.70. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

