Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.70.

MSCI opened at $536.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.74. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

