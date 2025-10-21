Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 210,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.6%
BEN opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 250.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.08.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
