Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879,223 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,005,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,658,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,415,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,439,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after purchasing an additional 532,838 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

DFAX stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

