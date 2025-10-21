Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:TKO opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.01. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 0.76.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 125.62%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

