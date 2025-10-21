Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

