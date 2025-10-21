Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Post by 232.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 167.2% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 131.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,776,076.51. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

