Conning Inc. Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the second quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $732.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $746.08 and a 200 day moving average of $686.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,196,453 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

