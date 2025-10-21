Contrasting Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and BOK Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $1.89 billion 1.31 $126.89 million $0.65 25.68 BOK Financial $3.48 billion 2.01 $523.57 million $8.35 13.17

Profitability

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Banc of California and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 8.30% 7.37% 0.65% BOK Financial 15.80% 9.39% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Banc of California and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 8 1 2.91 BOK Financial 0 7 4 0 2.36

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $115.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.1% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banc of California pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Banc of California on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

